The 2022 America East Outdoor Championships kicked off earlier on Saturday morning. This is UVM’s Track and Field first time hosting the events since 2016.

Several events that took place on Saturday included the 3,000 steeple, the 1500 meter and the 800 meter. UVM’s Jane Leighton took home second in the woman’s 3,000 steeple. As of Saturday evening, the Vermont Woman’s team has the most points out of the competing colleges. The Men’s team is placed seventh out of the nine teams. The championships will resume tomorrow morning.