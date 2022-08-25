Burlington, VT — University of Vermont’s second day of move-in commenced on Thursday, just weeks after a student was killed in a gunfire incident. With 22 gunfire incidents in Burlington this year, many public safety concerns have been raised. Michael Schirling, Chief Safety and Compliance Officer at UVM said the thought of safety should be kept in mind.

“Be mindful, you know, you’re in a city,” said Schirling. “It’s like any other place in the country, there are things that happen, but being aware of your surroundings, being mindful is the most important thing. You don’t need safety and security to be the first thing on your mind all the time, but something to be aware of, especially if you’re out after dark.”

Schirling noted that UVM has its own safety app and urges both students and parents to download it. The safety system acts as a virtual blue light safety system. “Keep safety at the back of your mind, but enjoy your academic experience.”

Amid students moving into their dorms, UVM President Suresh Garimella was there to meet families and says he wants students to make the most of their social and academic lives. “We’re just here to offer the best opportunity possible for people to get together. I think students come to UVM because of Burlington and our beautiful state, and it’s nice for them to get around and experience the full richness of the state.”

UVM saw more applications this year than in any other year with over 30,000 applicants.

Mike and Kate Paletta who were moving their son in say that the process was easy for them and urge students to get involved with the school. “I think he has a good common sense about him, so I don’t really think we have to stress that, just use common sense, and be aware. And he’s a good kid, he always stands up for his friends, he’ll have your back, he’s always been like that so we support that – never leave someone that needs you.”

Schirling also offered the following safety tips: always tell someone when and where you are going and be cautious of your surroundings, especially after dark.