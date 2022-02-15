Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont is welcoming Elliot Ruggles as their first Sexual Violence Prevention and Education Coordinator.

Ruggles has spent the past seven years at Brown University as a confidential advocate, focusing more so on response work. He says he joins UVM to now focus on the prevention piece and says a lack of this education greatly contributes to sexual assault, violence, and unhealthy relationships.

“I’ve really been drawn to the root cause of the issue, which is prevention,” said Ruggles. “So many survivors that I talked to over and over again wanted the person who harmed them to know two things: what they did was wrong and wanted to make sure it never happened to anyone else. So hearing that over and over again with survivors that I’ve worked with so far — I’ve really been drawn to the root cause of the issues which is prevention.”

Ruggles will start on Tuesday, February 22, and to get a sense of the school’s needs, he will be hosting workshops and meeting with students one-on-one.

Even when folks get to UVM or a place like Brown University, there’s still at a deficit and what kind of education around gender sexuality and relationships they can really be having,” said Ruggles. “That’s what I’m really looking forward to most. Bring more people into the fold in this conversation.”