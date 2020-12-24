UVM women’s basketball freshman Anna Olson wins conference Rookie of the Week

Vermont freshman forward Anna Olson is already earning praise after an impressive showing in the Cats’ first games of the season.

The Minnesota-native has been named America East Rookie of the Week for her efforts against UMass Lowell, which included posting a double-double in UVM’s first victory of the campaign.

Olson also put up eight points and five rebounds in Vermont’s season-opener against the River Hawks.

She and the Catamounts will kick off their first road series of the season on Sunday, Dec. 27 for the first game in a back-to-back series against NJIT. That contest is slated to begin at 4 p.m.