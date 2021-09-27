UVMMC and the Cancer Patient Support Foundation increase awareness of childhood cancer

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The University of Vermont Medical Center and a local organization want to increase awareness and money, as not enough federal funding is earmarked for our youngest patients.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 10,500 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year. About 30 cases locally.

“Here at the University of Vermont, we take care of most of the children with cancer in the state of Vermont,” Dr. Jessica Heath, Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist at UVMMC’s children’s hospital said. “As well as a large portion of upstate or northern New York.”

Dr. Heath said childhood cancer can present itself in a variety of different ways.

“And some of those children will have symptoms of their cancer,” Dr. Heath said. “Like pain or fever or weight loss, that they may go to their primary care doctor to have evaluated.”

Survivors of childhood cancer are also at risk for a variety of long term health complications.

“So we do know that survivors of childhood cancer are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease including high blood pressure,” Dr. Heath said.

The Cancer Patient Support Foundation ​serves Vermont cancer patients and their families by providing financial assistance and support during diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Sarah Lemnah is the executive director.

“The leading cause of childhood cancer is leukemia,” Lemnah said. “Blood cancer patients are very expensive. With some patients, their copay with insurance can be up to $20,000 dollars a month.”

Lemnah said she wants to help people through this process because of her personal experience.

“I lost my dad to cancer,” Lemnah said. “My cousin died of leukemia when she was 14. My aunt has late stage cancer, so I have been surrounded by cancer most of my life”

Lemnah wants people to know they are not alone.

“And I think a lot of cancer patients particularly families with young children feel that way, they are so involved in that day to day survival mode,” Lemnah said.

Dr. Heath said one issue for childhood cancer is the lack of funding. Only 4% of the National Cancer Institute’s annual budget goes to funding towards finding new treatment strategies.