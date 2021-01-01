UVMMC announces permanent Nursing Chief Officer

Vermont’s largest hospital is trying to tell patients they’ll be in good hands in the new year.

This as UVM Medical Center’s new, permanent Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) is getting ready to start the job January 11th — a week from Monday.

Her name is Peg Gagne. She is a long-time member of the community, leading and educating nurses for more than 20 years.

“I have a variety of experiences; from intensive care to general medicine, to mother-baby care, to home-care,” said newly appointed CNO Peg Gagne.

It’s no surprise, Gagne wears many hats.

“I have perspectives from the staff nurse level, from the manager level, from the educator level,” said Gagne.

Since September of 2019, Gagne served as the Interim Chief Nursing Officer.

“She is someone who I have come to rely upon as a colleague that I can lean on during our everyday challenges, and I can lean on during our challenges that 2020 has produced,” said UVMMC’s Ambulatory Nursing Director Dawn Godaire.

Godaire was Gagne’s former nursing student before they became colleagues and leaders at UVMMC.

“So, having that position become a permanent position and be able to share peg with the community as our permanent CNO, I think the timing couldn’t be any better,” said Godaire.

Godaire says she finds comfort in having a strong leader for nurses during and a pandemic and the coinciding cyber attack.

“It was a very interesting year to be an interim officer just with all the challenges that we faced,” said Gagne.

When the virus first arrived in Vermont, COVID units relied on Gagne for support.

“Supporting those nurses in terms of the practice changes they needed to make. All the questions we had early on about what was the right PPE to wear and what protocols were the best.”

As permanent CNO, Gagne plans to strengthen UVMMC’s largest workforce.

“Really now I have the opportunity to look forward and start to build in some of the things that I think are important to nursing,” said Gagne.

This includes practice councils to enhance training, collaborating with networks, and representing nurses’ voices.

“Leadership is about presence, and showing up, and really understanding the work environment,” said Gagne.

Gagne says she’s honored to continue leading the community and doing so with boots on the ground.