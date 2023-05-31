Burlington, VT – This summer the UVM Medical Center is partnering with the Vermont Lake Monsters to raise awareness about skin cancer.

The Green Mountain State has the second-highest rate of Melanoma in the country. The Medical Center will be sponsoring free SPF 30 sunscreen dispensers around the grandstands at Centennial Field throughout the summer. Champ will also be educating fans about how to protect their skin from the sun. The Lake Monsters have also donated over 500 tickets to cancer patients and survivors.