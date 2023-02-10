Officials with the University of Vermont Medical Center want to build a new outpatient surgery center, and Friday morning, they submitted paperwork to the Green Mountain Care Board to get that done.

If approved by the board, the new facility would be located at the medical center’s Tilley Drive campus in South Burlington. It’s projected to cost $130 million dollars, and would add eight operating rooms, 12 prep rooms and 36 recovery spaces to the medical center. On top of that, it would shift all surgeries away from Fanny Allen in Colchester.

Dr. Sunny Eappen, the health network’s President and Chief Executive Officer, says they want the new space as soon as possible to accommodate growing demand.

“We really can’t afford to wait,” Eappen said. “We’re already facing significant patient access challenges, and we need to invest now in order to meet our future demand. And actually, based on our projections, if we don’t act now, the UVM Medical Center will fall short of surgical demand by nearly 5,000 cases by 2030.”

Eappen predicts the new facility will need 166 employees. He says some will come from other areas of the UVM Health Network, while others will be new hires.