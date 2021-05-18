UVMMC president confident about a near normal summer

Burlington Mayor Weinberger touts another day of minimal cases in Chittenden County.

Three were reported Tuesday, putting the seven-day case average at just five. Weinberger says these favorable trends could mean a more normal summer in the Queen City.

“Between high vaccination rates, I hope people will fully enjoy the outdoors this summer,” said Weinberger.

On Monday, he urged City Council to lift the city’s mask mandate. He believes it’s not only time for the city, but it would incentivize others to get the shot.

“What I think people should grapple with is there is public health value in having different rules for vaccinated people versus unvaccinated people,” he said.

Healthcare leaders also weighed in.

“I think the science supports the CDC guidance that we can stop wearing masks,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, University of Vermont Medical Center President and COO.

He says case counts in Chittenden County also support the CDC’s guidance.

“Over 90 percent of our older Vermonters chose to be vaccinated, they’re safe now. Their risk of infection is less than 1 in 2,000,” said Leffler.

He says their risk of hospitalizations is even lower: 1 in 20,000.

“The age group that we serve is doing incredibly well. I do think there’s an opportunity with reaching to more diverse populations,” said Tracy Shamberger, Director of Public Relations and Business Development for Age Well.

Throughout the pandemic, her non-profit helped vaccinate older and homebound Vermonters.

“The most vulnerable population of older adults want to get back out. The sooner that everybody gets vaccinated the better,” said Shamberger.

Dr. Leffler applauded the state’s effort in bringing vaccination clinics to people on Church Street and North Beach. But he, too, is worried not enough young people are rolling up their sleeves.

“I think our 18 to 30-year-olds, often times they’re busy they have a lot going on, so bring the vaccine to them. Make it easy, getting them Johnson & Johnson, meeting them where they’re at. That’s how we’ll get big numbers of those people vaccinated,” said Leffler.