UVM’s College of Education and Social Services partners with the Greater Burlington YMCA to advance early childhood education

The University of Vermont’s College of Education and Social Services and the Greater Burlington YMCA are forming a new partnership.

About 24 students from the University of Vermont’s College of Education and Social Services will be learning what it’s like to be an early childhood educator from Burlington YMCA teachers.

The Dean of the college Scott Thomas said they wanted to partner with Burlington, so students could participate in community based school environments.

“They would have more diversity from the families that each of these areas serve and a more authentic set of circumstances that would be serving them,” Thomas said.

The students will be working with young children in many capacities. This will increase their understanding of the social, emotional and academic development of very young children.

“One of the big attractions to us was the Y’s commitment to expand their infant-toddler programming, and so a lot of our students will be participating in the infant-toddler rooms, and working with that group,” Thomas said.

The Director of Early Childhood Programs at the Burlington YMCA, Danielle Harris said there will be five classrooms at their site. Five head teachers will serve as mentors.

“Teachers are helping these students who are making a big decision to join early childhood and to give them this experience to learn from them,” Harris said.

Students will still have to follow all UVM COVID protocols.

“The students have all signed their green and gold pledge through UVM they will be following all their guidelines through UVM and doing their weekly testing,” Harris said.

Thomas said it’s a step towards our future.

“Nothing is more important than our future, and our children and our children’s education and well being,” Thomas said.

Many of the students who graduate from this program go on to work in preschool settings, YMCA’s and some work in the public schools.