Plattsburgh, NY. — Additional staffing provided by the New York State Department of Health has led to an expansion of the vaccination clinic in Plattsburgh on Thursday.

The Clinton County Health Department will be holding the clinic from 10am to 5pm in the Clinton Community College Gymnasium and is open to all residents ages 12 and older.

“CCHD has been communicating with the state to secure additional vaccinators, clerical, and other staff

members to assist with our vaccination clinics,” explained Debra Tackett, Director of Health Care Services at

CCHD. “We learned this afternoon they will be able to assist as early as tomorrow.”

Residents can register for these additional appointments by clicking here and can register for vaccination shots or booster doses.

“We anticipate continued staffing and support from the state for future clinics,” added Ms. Tackett. “As more clinics are planned in the coming weeks more appointments and details will be added to our website and shared with the community.”