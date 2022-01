Plattsburgh, NY — The Clinton County Health Department is offering additional dates and hours for vaccinations at the Clinton Community College Gymnasium at 158 Clinton Point Drive.

The schedule for the clinics are as follows:

Thursday, January 6. 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Thursday, January 13. 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Thursday, January 20. 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Thursday, January 27. 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

For more information or to set up an appointment, click here