Vaccine sign-up begins for Vermonters age 40 and over

Vermonters who are age 40 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The state began accepting appointments for people in the age group at 8:15 a.m. Monday. Next week, the age will drop to those 30 and over. On April 19, all adult Vermonters will be eligible to be vaccinated.

The presence of the virus in Vermont has been increasing in recent weeks. Officials say the state is in a race to vaccinate as many people as possible to help stop the spread of the virus.