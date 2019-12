Well... it's cold again. A solid 20-40 degrees colder than this time yesterday. Bit of a shell shock if you ask me.

A little upper-level disturbance is bringing the chance for snow showers back into the forecast for the afternoon, a few of those could pack a bit of a punch as an isolated snow squall or two moves in. They'll feature gusty winds, low visibility and snow falling a quick clip. Keep that in mind as your heading home this evening.