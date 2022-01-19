Plattsburgh, NY — 10 vaccination pop-up sites launched this week as part of New York’s #VaxForKids campaign to get children ages 5 and up vaccinated.

The North Country has announced a pop-up site will be open in Plattsburgh on Thursday, January 20. The clinic will be held at Clinton Community College, located at 158 Clinton Point Drive in Plattsburgh and will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up.

To register, click here.

70 additional sites are expected to launch across the state over the next five weeks. A full list of sites can be found here and will be updated regularly.