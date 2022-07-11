Burlington, VT — As the weather has gotten warmer, reports of car thefts and car break-ins in the City of Burlington are on the rise. According to the Burlington Police Department’s Open Data Dashboard, which posts data every month, there were 63 larceny incidents and 37 cases of stolen vehicles in May.

Not only have the number of reports increased monthly, but the numbers far exceed those from the same period in 2021. In addition, there were 137 total car thefts in 2021, whereas BPD reports there have already been 105 car thefts in the first five months of 2022.

Deputy Chief Wade Labrecque has confirmed there have been 16 cases in July. According to BPD’s daily incident blotter, the most recent stolen vehicle case reported was on Sunday, July 10, on Church Street.

Lo Fasano, a student at the University of Vermont, shared her story of having her car broken into at the parking garage on St. Paul Street. “Just a couple of weeks ago, I was headed to my car in the afternoon to head to my family’s place, and the driver’s side window was shattered and my first reaction was fear. I don’t keep anything in my car, and it didn’t seem like anything had been taken, which made me wonder if it was a random act of violence. As soon as I saw it, I walked out of the garage and called the BPD, who were immediately unhelpful…I had nowhere else to put my car, so I covered it and left it in the garage again. The next day, the lid to my fuse box was broken off and it was evident that someone had tried to possible hotwire the car. I moved the car to the street, and have paid over $150 parking it there because of the lack of safety in the garage, which I also had to pay for a spot in.”

Fasano was eventually able to have the window fixed and found a safer garage with a gate and security.

Kiara Crowley had her car stolen. Crowley’s 2016 KIA Soul was taken July 1 from her home in Burlington at night. “I was downtown at the time. They just ripped my window apart and stuck their hands in and took my wallet and keys,” said Crowley. “I was leaving to visit my parent’s house on the fourth, so I had a decent amount of stuff in my car.”

South Burlington Police found Crowley’s vehicle two days later on July 3 on Farrell Street. Police arrested three people in the vehicle. Officers also say they found a stolen Glock 19 9mm pistol and a replica Glock 19 in the vehicle. Currently, Crowley is waiting for her car to be released by the police.

Deputy Chief Wade Labrecque said when the police receive a report of a stolen vehicle, they run the license plate and the VIN number, enter it in the National Crime Intelligence Computer and list it as a stolen vehicle. “We will ask for details like if the car had bumper stickers, dents, anything that can be used to identify the vehicle,” said Chief Labrecque. “We will also ask how much gas was left in the tank, as sometimes that determines how far the car will get. We see if there is video in the area it was stolen and sometimes we can identify the suspect through that, however, it has been harder to do so with COVID and people wearing masks.”

Deputy Chief Labrecque went on to say that many thefts take place due to keys being left in the car. “People leave either valet keys or spare keys in the car that they forget about, so sometimes a person may break into the car looking for money or valuables and find the key instead and figure, I’ll go ahead and steal the car. In other cases, cars are stolen when they are left running at places like gas stations and convenience stores. People will wait for the drivers to go inside, we’ve caught suspects who have done this multiple times. We also see vehicles being stolen because owners leave their homes unlocked at night.”

While there have been a high number of cases of car thefts, Deputy Chief Labrecque says a lot of cars are recovered because they are abandoned. He adds, “Someone will see a car in a suspicious location and report it and we will send an officer to go and run the plates and VIN.”

BPD has the following tips to preventing theft from your car: