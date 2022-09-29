Vergennes, VT — A physical education teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School has been honored with this year’s Vermont Teacher of the Year award.

Robyn Newtown has taught physical education at Vergennes Union Elementary School for 27 years and on Thursday, students, faculty and Vermont Agency of Education staff came together to honor her.

“This teacher, one of your teachers, puts health, wellness, and skills for lifelong fitness at the core of her teaching,” said Dan French, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education. “She places joy and connection to the community at the center of her work with students.”

Newton, who strives to help students develop the skills and confidence needed for lifelong fitness, offered a heartfelt message to her students. “You guys are the ones who make me want to be here every day, so this award is because I love teaching you guys, so thank you, all the kids.”

Focusing on why “brain breaks” are needed during the school year, Newton shares the importance of why students need to exercise. “It not only makes us physically fit and healthy, but it also helps us emotionally, socially, and smarter.”

Two elementary students shared why they believe Ms. Newton deserves to be Teacher of the Year.

“Ms. Newton is a great PE teacher because she encourages people, and supports teachers and students,” said Emma. “She also makes activities very fun for everyone.”

“She’s also positive, she makes things fair, she helps kids that need help, she enjoys having us in her class, she’s prepared, she is kind to everybody,” said Hayden.

Newton started the action-based learning program at Vergennes Elementary, which focuses on the motor development of kindergartners.

“It was amazing to be honored in front of all my kids, which is who I do this for. My biggest goal is just to have kids active at all times, the more we can get them to move, it’s going to help them in all aspects of their life, whether it’s academic or physical or social.”

Other finalists for the award teach at Champlain Valley Union High School, Salisbury Community School, and Champlain Elementary.