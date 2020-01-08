Vermont lawmakers gavel in 2020 legislative session

The Vermont State House will be a busy place for lawmakers over the next few months with the start Tuesday of the 2020 legislative session.

Two new members were sworn in: Peter Reed of Braintree and Kristi Morris of Springfield, who was appointed by the governor last spring after Rep. Bob Forguites died.

After some announcements, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said lawmakers will pick up debate on a medical monitoring bill, raising the minimum wage and paid family and medical leave. The legislature is also expected to consider a tax-and-regulate scheme for recreational marijuana.

Johnson also wants to discuss a regional approach to a transportation climate initiative.

“Too many can’t afford the pressures of childcare healthcare and housing not to mention the damages caused to homes and properties by storms like the one we saw on Halloween,” she said. “Those storms can be devastating to homes and businesses to Vermonters health and livelihoods, that’s why we cannot turn a blind eye to the dangerous effects of climate change.”

One of lawmakers’ first orders of business is a joint assembly for Gov. Phil Scott’s State of the State address at 2 p.m. Thursday.