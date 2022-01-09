Vermont reported 203 new COVID-19 cases Sunday after a pandemic record of 2,642 the day before.

Chittenden County had 56 of the new infections; Bennington County had 47 of them. There were ten in Windham County, as well as six each in Franklin County and Washington County. Caledonia County had four, while Orange County and Windsor County had three apiece. Addison County, Lamoille County and Orleans County each had one. Sixty-five other cases didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Nineteen Vermonters were in intensive care; 90 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of nearly 2,950,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 76,673 positive cases. Four hundred eighty-three patients have died.

Among Vermonters five years old and up, 80% are fully vaccinated and 59% have also had a booster shot. The official case dashboard no longer tracks how many people have been tested or how many patients have recovered from their infections.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, there were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County. There were likewise no reports for our New Hampshire coverage area.