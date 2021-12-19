Vermont reported 463 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. It was the first time since Tuesday without any reports of deaths from the day before.

Chittenden County had 97 of the new infections; Rutland County had 49 of them and Franklin County had 48. There were 42 each in Bennington County and Windsor County. Windham County had 32, while Caledonia County had 30. Lamoille County had 21 and Orange County had 16. Addison County, Orleans County and Washington County had 13 apiece. There were six in Essex County and three in Grand Isle County. Thirty-eight other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of nearly 565,000 people that have taken more than 2,760,000 total tests, there have been 58,695 cases; 452 patients have died and 47,158 have recovered. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 78% are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, there were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or Franklin County. There were likewise no reports for our New Hampshire coverage area.