Ludlow, VT – With the storms now passed and flood waters subsiding in many areas, communities across Vermont are beginning to assess the damage including many of the hard-hit towns in southern Vermont.

More than 24 hours removed from when the flash floods initially started and some of the worst damage can be seen in Ludlow.

Near Routes 100 and 103, what used to be a train bridge is now just train tracks suspended and hanging in the air, overtop of what is now a gorge as the floodwaters came rushing through and washed all of that land away.

On Route 100 and 103, the aftermath left head-high piles of mud and rocks, making the roads impassable and leaving the Okemo Marketplace completely buried.

Deeper into town, the damage can be seen in other ways like rivers carving new paths through roads and 300-pound dumpsters tossed on top of picnic benches like toys.

As people living nearby surveyed the damage, nearly everyone made the same comparison and saying this destruction is like a second coming of Tropical Storm Irene.

“You know there’s spots that are worse. There are spots that are maybe a little better, but in terms of the scale of damage I would say it’s on par, maybe more damage, but you know, might be splitting hairs there. There’s a lot of damage around and I would say it’s nothing short of Irene,” said Mark and Lilly Falango who live in Weston.

Dealing with two once-in-a-lifetime storms in a span of just 12 years, Ludlow will work on digging out once again along with many other towns across southern Vermont.