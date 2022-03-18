Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, the largest nonprofit in Vermont to provide year-round sports and recreational programs to people with disabilities, was awarded a $30,000 grant for new adaptive sports equipment.

Thanks to the grant, one lucky athlete got a big surprise at Pico Mountain. “She loves bumps and jumps,” said Emmett Norton. “She loves to ski, she just loves to be out. We do 360s, we were just in the terrain park a little bit.”

At Pico Mountain, Erin Norton was surprised with custom-fit equipment and accessories. “I am not normally speechless and I was,” said Emmett. Erin is non-verbal, but skis with help from Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports. “This is day 42ish for us on the snow with the bi-ski. The bi-ski is very old and it gives us a chance to have many more years in the snow,” said Emmett.

Erin Fernandez, the Executive Director for Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports says each individual ski costs more than $5,000. “It means they have a better piece of equipment that is more comfortable for their daughter to ski in, that works better for their daughter and its new technology and much safer. You start to add the extra pieces and the outriggers, you are talking about like $8,000 – $9,000 then.

Athletes had the chance to try out the new equipment on the slopes. Emily Cioffi has been skiing since she was 11. “I was desperate to ski again,” said Cioffi. “I was desperate to get outside, and I really wanted something that made me feel free and independent, which is really hard to get in our world being in a wheelchair.”

For these athletes, Vermont Adaptive is their second family. “I can’t imagine going through my disability without the community here,” said Cioffi.

“It’s so important to try new things, and not to keep what holds you back from letting your family member try something new,” said Helen Norton.