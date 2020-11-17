Vermont adds five new COVID-19 testing sites, hospitals prepare for the rise in cases

As the COVID-19 count continues to rise, so do the number of testing sites. Five new testing centers, serving the entire state, will open soon, operating seven days a week. They will be located in Burlington, Middlebury, Waterbury, Rutland, and Brattleboro. Governor Phil Scott said his goal is to make testing more available.

“By opening these centers 2/3 of Vermonters will be within a 30 minute drive of a testing site,” Governor Scott said.

Additionally the state is offering surveillance tests to all teachers and staff in K-12 schools. On Monday 1,700 teachers and staff were swabbed, and that will continue throughout the week.

“Don’t look at them as teachers and school staff, look at them as members of their community and they represent what’s going on with the virus in their community,” Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine said.

Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak showed data in a press conference that indicated hospitalizations and intensive care admissions could increase quickly, but the state’s hospitals can accommodate.

“In terms of the potentially 40-50 general beds for Covid that is within the hospital’s capacity currently, and projected to be in the hospital’s capacity in the future when accounting for flu hospitalizations as well,” Commissioner Pieciak said.

Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the state has 246 available ventilators. But with more therapeutics than were available in March and April, Dr. Levine said that knowledge helps.

“We know so much more about how to keep people who are in the hospital out of the ICU by the care they get on the way and if they get to the ICU we have found there are less of them on ventilators because we have strategies to utilize in caring for them,” Dr. Levine said.