Vermont adult day centers will get $5 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Adult day centers are elder care locations that are only open during business hours. They offer older people a chance to socialize with peers while their caregivers get a much-needed break.

“Our adult day (program) provides a safe space for folks to be during the day so they can work and not worry about them — they’re getting healthy meals, activities — or just providing caregivers respite to do errands, have lunch with somebody,” UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice director of community care services Heather Filonow said.

Such centers have had a difficult time staying afloat during the pandemic, but the state of Vermont is helping them out. According to Gov. Phil Scott’s office, the Green Mountain State’s adult day centers will soon share $5 million in coronavirus relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The centers are getting referrals from families that are having a hard time finding in-home support for their elder relatives.

“Oftentimes, families are having a hard time placing loved ones in long-term care facilities, and so they turn to adult day as a resource,” CarePartners Adult Day Center executive director Sue Chase said. “We’re trying to serve as many people as we can.”

CarePartners is located in St. Albans, and for 14 months, the program couldn’t serve anyone in person at all. That ended in mid-May, but they’re still working their way back.

“Right now, we’re operating at about 35% to 40% capacity, and I’m hopeful,” Chase said. “We’ve actually been successful — we did hire an additional staff person earlier this week — and we can kind of be broadening the number of folks that we can support.”

That capacity figure is similar to what the UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice Adult Day Program is experiencing. Their locations in Essex Junction and Colchester are closed.

“We’re operating one of three sites right now,” Filonow said. “Our South Burlington center is operating, and we are operating at full capacity right now for this site.”

Staff members with the two programs are expecting to learn, later this month, exactly how much ARPA money they’ll get. CarePartners has requested about $100,000, while the UVM Home Health & Hospice Adult Day Program has asked for $130,000.

This isn’t the first pandemic relief funding they’ve received, either. Prior to this forthcoming round, centers statewide have already been granted nearly $7.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds.