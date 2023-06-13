Burlington, VT – Access to treatment and the high cost of Alzheimer’s drugs were put in the spotlight on Tuesday as Vermonters living with the disease and members of the Alzheimer’s Association gathered in Burlington to call on Medicare and Medicaid for action.

Advocates and caregivers rallied for change and access to treatment in Vermont.

“I am one of more than 13,000 people 65 years or older living in Vermont who have a dementia diagnosis. I will die of Alzheimer’s unless something else gets me first. But I also have an amazing life. What I don’t have is time,” said advocate living with Alzheimer’s Darryll Rudy.

Rudy calls for policy change to get more time, wanting FDA approved drugs to be more widely available.