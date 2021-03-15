Vermont Attorney General warns of scammers targeting proof-of-vaccine cards

The liberating feeling of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is definitely cause for celebration and many are quick to share the milestone to social media, with proof in hand they’ve indeed gotten a shot.

“That doesn’t mean that they should then be victims of fraud,” said Attorney General TJ Donovan.

Donovan says you need to be careful when spreading the good news because like posting your drivers license online, the vaccine card contains personal information, which can easily land in the wrong hands.

“Scammers, they’re sinister people, but they’re also creative people,” Donovan said. “They will take the little information, some of that personally identifiable information on the vaccine card, and use that.”

Use that for all the wrong reasons, Donovan says this can particularly put you at risk for identity theft. In extreme cases, hackers will try to replicate the vaccine cards or even attempt to steal your second appointment. While the AG says he hasn’t seen this in Vermont, it’s happening elsewhere and Vermonters should be aware.

“Scams are up and they’re coming in all shapes and sizes right now,” he said. “In a variety of different ways, anytime you put out personal information, you put yourself at risk.”

To stay protected but still be social media savvy, posting a picture of your bandaged arm or covering the private info on your vaccine card are good alternatives.