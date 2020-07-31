Vermont Air Guard to be deployed this fall; Army Guard next year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Nearly 1,000 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers will be deployed starting early next year and more than 70 Air National Guard members will be deployed this fall, officials announced Thursday.

The Vermont National Guard is holding a press conference on Friday to discuss the actions. It says more than 70 airmen from the 158th fighter wing will leave starting in October but did not say where they will be serving.

Nearly 400 soldiers from the Mountain Battalion and the 172nd Law Enforcement Detachment will be deployed in the first few months of 2021 but details about the deployment were not released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog