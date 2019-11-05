Vermont Air Guard to begin night training operations with F-35

The Vermont Air National Guard says it will begin night training operations this week, featuring the unit’s new F-35a fighter jets.

The Guard said, starting Tuesday, residents may see or hear the aircraft over the next few weeks, taking off and landing at the Burlington International Airport. The trainings are scheduled to end before 8 p.m.

The night flights will run through Friday, Nov. 22.

The Vermont Air National Guard received the first two F-35s in September and is scheduled to receive 20. It’s the first guard unit to receive the next-generation fighter.

Some area residents think the F-35s are too loud and worry about their presence in a suburban area.