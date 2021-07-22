Vermont Air National Guard offering guided tours this summer

If you haven’t seen them, you’ve heard them overhead. Now, the Green Mountain Boys are welcoming you to their home.

On select dates this summer, the Vermont Air National Guard will public tours to give Vermonters of all ages a chance to interact with the unit’s equipment, gear and technology. Nearly 40 people took part in the most recent tour in June. The next tours are scheduled for Friday, August 20, and Friday, September 17.

“The goal is that it’s interactive and educational and fun. It’s not necessarily geared toward children, It’s geared toward anyone in the community who is interested in what we do,” Public Affairs Officer Major Meghan Smith said.

Participants will also learn about the Guard’s federal and local duties, including its contributions during the pandemic, such as distributing meals, building surge hospitals and administering vaccines.

The Guard received their 200,000 test kit this month, Smith said, and will expand their outreach to include the public tours. “The COVID response has been a huge part of what we have done this past year, year and a half,” Smith said.

Visit the Vermont National Guard website, fill out the contact form and send it to the Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Office.