Vermont Airports receive $1.9M in grants

US Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao announced today that the US Department of Transportation will award $1.9 million in grants, to several Vermont airports.

This investment in Vermont’s airports, is part of a $520 million dollar national investment in Americas airports.

They are set to receive the grant funding for improvements to airport safety and infrastructure.

Burlington international is in line for the most money, with more than a million dollars for security upgrades at BTV.

“I think this is great. I think we’ve had a long-standing great relationship with the FAA, and this just shows their commitment to Vermont and to the Burlington International Airport. We’ve seen tremendous growth just in a short period of time over the last three years. So seeing their commitment, the FAA’s commitment to the BTV airport is great,” says Nic Longo, Deputy Director of Aviation

Longo says those security upgrades won’t have any impact on travel.

“Most of it is not going to be seen by the public. Most of it is going to be in hardware that goes with our security system… Like cameras. So we’re going to be upgrading multiple aspects of our cameras. Looking at a complete analysis of our system that we have today… Making sure that our current existing system that we have is upgraded to the next level,” says Longo.

Other airports are using their grants for infrastructure upgrades. Middlebury state airport will be receiving almost 350 thousand dollars, to remove obstructions in the approaches to the runway.

Edward f. Knapp airport in Barre, will get $210 thousand to update its own master plan.

And Southern Vermont Regional airport in Rutland will receive 30-thousand, for aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment.