Vermont plans to open up more daycare slots on remote learning days

Vermont officials say roughly 75 percent of K-12 students will attend school remotely this year. To accommodate the demands on families, Gov. Phil Scott announced Tuesday that the state will open up more daycare slots on remote learning days.

While not all districts have finalized their plans, Secretary Of Education Daniel French said 46 of the state’s districts will have some version of hybrid learning, and three will be all remote.

Analysis of enrollment data by the Department of Children and Families found that if 25 percent of K-6 students require child care during remote learning days, the state would need to add 10,300 new child care slots.

Scott’s order will allow the Agency of Human Services to work with providers to expand capacity. The “three-pronged approach” includes expanding the number of slots available through registered family child care homes, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said.

This change will relax regulations allowing for more child care centers. It is anticipated this change alone will serve more than 3,000 children.

On Tuesday, Scott also announced an extension of his order mandating masks in public until September 15.