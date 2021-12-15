Colchester, VT — On December 21 and 22, the Vermont Army National Guard will be escorting Santa Claus around Vermont on a lighted convoy. Operation Santa’s Convoy will provide children across the state a safe way to see Santa during the pandemic.

The convoy is aiming to travel through 20 towns and will consist of a variety of military vehicles.

“One of the privileges we have in the National Guard is to serve the communities we share. This is a great opportunity to do so while bringing some holiday cheer to our friends and neighbors across the state,” said Maj. Lindsay Pigeon, executive officer, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain).

Below are the maps that outline the routes and times each town can expect the convoy to arrive: