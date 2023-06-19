Burlington, VT– Six months after taking office, Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark has filed her first major lawsuit. She’s filing against Monsanto for the role it allegedly played in manufacturing products that contained PCBs.

Clark is seeking remedies for schools and natural resources that were affected by contamination. Vermont is the first state in the nation to bring forward a case like this.

“We have sued Monsanto for creating, marketing, selling, and distributing the toxic chemical substance known as PCBs,” announced Clark on Monday.

The Attorney General’s office filed the civil suit last Friday with the Vermont Superior Court, wanting to restore Vermont’s natural resources. The State is also seeking recovery for the alleged PCB contamination in schools on a statewide basis, which makes this case unique.

“We know that Vermont’s natural resources including surface waters and aquatic wildlife are contaminated with PCBs, and we know that Lake Champlain is severely contaminated with PCBs,” says Clark.

The AG looks to fish advisories for Lake Champlain due to contamination. However, a company spokesperson for Monsanto responded in a statement, saying, in-part:

“The State faces a significant burden in proving its claims for many reasons including that it has not issued any orders limiting the discharge of PCBs in waterways, an action typically taken when there is concern about PCB levels in waters.”

Justin Kolber, the Chief of the Attorney General’s Office’s Environmental and Public Protection Division, says the case seeks two categories of harm. “The natural resources harm to our soil and especially our waters, our second category of harm is to Vermont Schools,” he says.

Kolber notes the Vermont Legislature previously passed a statewide testing program for 321 schools, all currently being tested for contamination. Each of those schools will be named in the case. Nearly 50 schools have been tested so far, 30% of which coming back with elevated levels of PCBs.

“We brought trespass claims again for putting PCBs into the Vermont environment and the State of Vermont, we brought negligence claims, and we brought a groundwater claim to protect Vermont’s groundwater,” noted Kolber.

On the allegations related to schools, Monsanto says: “the State’s trespass claim fails because the school districts and their contractors – not Monsanto – authorized the use of PCB-containing products in their schools decades ago.”

But the lawsuit alleges Monsanto is responsible for those harms.

Monsanto’s statement goes on to read, in-part:

“We will respond to the complaint in detail in court, but it has no merit. Monsanto never manufactured, used or disposed of PCBs in Vermont and has not manufactured these products for more than 45 years. The PCB-containing products that are alleged to be the source of any impairment claims were produced by third party companies, not Monsanto.”

Clark notes this could be a long fight. “There are no guarantees with litigation, but we are in it for the long haul. I take very seriously my role of protecting Vermont and Vermonters,” she says.

Kolber notes the remedies the State is seeking are all damages and economic losses, costs to investigate and test Vermont’s PCB contamination, the cost to restore, and the cost for litigation and prosecution.