On Thursday, Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan issued a statement that he will not seek reelection in 2022. “I have wrestled with this decision for the past few months and it feels like the right choice. After nearly sixteen years as an elected official (19 years in public service), it is time to take a break from the political world and pursue other opportunities.”

Lt. Governor Molly Gray released the following statement in response: “I had the pleasure of working as an Assistant Attorney General under Attorney General Donovan, who has given countless young lawyers the opportunity to serve in the Attorney General’s Office. I wish him the very best and look forward to continuing to work together through the end of this year.”