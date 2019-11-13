Vermont auditor: Questionable choices made in remote worker program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont state auditor says numerous questionable choices were made in the administration of the state’s remote worker program aimed at attracting new residents by paying them to move to the Green Mountain state.

In a report released Tuesday, Auditor Doug Hoffer wrote that the program’s cost-effectiveness cannot be determined because it’s not known for certain if the grantees moved to Vermont because of the program. He also says the program has serious structural flaws by requiring applicants to prove their Vermont residency before applying.

Hoffer writes that “spending taxpayer funds on programs of questionable value is bad enough.” He writes that the problem is made worse by not spending that money “on programs with demonstrable and quantifiable long-term benefits.”