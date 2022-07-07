Williston, VT — There have been reports of mass layoffs involving LandAir, a Vermont-based trucking company. The news that the company will reportedly be ceasing operations was initially broken by a reporter with Freight Waves, a publication which reports on the global supply chain and logistics.

Reporter Clarissa Hawes says she talked with LandAir employees who were “blindsided” when they couldn’t log in to their computers Wednesday morning.

LandAir, a 54-year-old company, bills itself as the largest independent ‘less than truckload’ carrier in New England and Upstate New York. Their website says the company has 450 employees and back in May, LandAir announced it was expanding its services to New Jersey and parts of New York.

According to Freight Waves, LandAir is controlled by a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, which has not commented. The State Department of Labor says it is aware of reports of possible layoffs but it has not received any notification from the company and is investigating the potential circumstances that led to the reports.

The Town Clerk in the Town of Williston says they are also in the dark, however, they are not typically notified.