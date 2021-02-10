Vermont bill would establish ‘Office of Health Equity’

MONTPELIER – On Wednesday, the Vermont House Committee on Healthcare heard initial testimony on H.210, a bill that seeks to address inequities in healthcare.

Rep. Brian Cina (P-Chittenden) said he’s worked closely with the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance on the legislation, which would establish an office of health equity and a health equity advisory commission. The bill also proposes issuing grants for the promotion of health equity and requiring more data collection to better understand health disparities in Vermont.

“For hundreds of years, many of us have had to learn to take care of ourselves and each other when the system failed us,” Rep. Cina said at Wednesday’s committee meeting. “In the context of this pandemic, we’ve taken a long, hard look at the inequities and disparities that exist and we ask ourselves ‘can we make the system better?”

The Office of Health Equity would operate within the Department of Health and advise the Vermont Health Commissioner, Governor and the Legislature on how to address the wide-ranging causes of health disparities including economic, physical and social environments.

The office would also serve to expand public health programs to better meet the needs of the BIPOC community, LGBTQ individuals and individuals with disabilities.

Mark Hughes of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance told lawmakers that advocating for a more equitable healthcare system is at the core of the Alliance’s goals this session. He added that they’ll likely want to make additions or changes to H.210 as the process continues.

“It’s a really broad-sweeping conversation when you talk about wellness, that means wholeness, that’s everything,” Hughes said. “I am confident that this is headed in the right direction. I think it’s imperative, this is an emergency, the house is on fire.”

H.210 includes statistics that outline how the pandemic has disproportionately impacted BIPOC communities in Vermont – “Nearly one in every five COVID-19 cases in Vermont are among non-White Vermonters even though non-White Vermonters make up approximately six percent of Vermont’s population.”

Christine Hughes has been leading the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance’s Wellness Working Group for the past six months, and said the group has put a lot of work into the current legislation. She challenged members of the Vermont House Committee on Healthcare to change the status quo, describing it as their “comfort zone”.

“You, as elected officials, have a history of being complicit through your inaction and poor stewardship over your power,” Hughes said. “This is an urgent and real need to change 400 year-old systems that are, by design, causing harm to a specific group of people right now.”

More information on H.210 is available on the Vermont Legislature website. If passed, it would take effect on July 1.