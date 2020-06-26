Vermont boy dies of accidental drowning in White River

STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. – Vermont State Police say the death of a boy from Stockbridge, appears to be accidental drowning in the White River.

Gabriel McEachern, 7, was with his family, and another family Wednesday night playing in shallow water near the Gaysville Post Office.

Investigators say the boy’s father found him underwater shortly before 9 p.m.

After Gabriel was pulled to shore, people gave him CPR, while someone called 911.  The boy was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

