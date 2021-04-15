Vermont cancels Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics through next week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in a refrigerator at the Northwell Health pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center in Staten Island on April 08, 2021 in New York City. NYC continues to have a 6.55 percent coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on a seven-day rolling average as the city continues to ramp up vaccinations. The city last week set a record of 524,520 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

State health officials announced Thursday that Vermont will extend the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for an additional week, through Friday, April 23.

The Vermont Health Department says it is working to open up additional appointments for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will continue as scheduled.

The department says it expects everyone will be able to get an appointment by the end of April. Anyone who had an appointment for the J&J vaccine through the state registration system should call the Health Department at 855-722-7878.

“We know it may be difficult to hear about more uncertainty right now, but this is science at work,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “This extreme caution is being taken to make sure we have all the information needed as we move forward in our vaccination efforts safely.”

Roughly 4,000 Johnson & Johnson appointments scheduled through this week in Vermont have been postponed.

The pause recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will to allow the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to gather more data about reported side effects. The committee will meet again next week.

People who made appointments with CVS or Walgreens should follow the pharmacies’ instructions about rescheduling, the health department said.

The CDC and the Food & Drug Administration recommended the pause Tuesday after six people developed a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis n people who had received the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48.