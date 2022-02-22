Montpelier, VT — In his weekly briefing, Governor Phil Scott announced that cases are down 88 percent since the omicron peak, the lowest they’ve been since early November. There are downward trends across the board with hospitalizations and ICU numbers stabilizing as well, signaling a time of transition.

Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner commented,” We can see where we are headed, which is a time of less transmission of disease in our state. That’s why we are looking forward.”

State officials are planning for phased transitions in the future and shifting towards fewer broad public health recommendations. “This will mean a strategy that is based on how we all have different levels of risk and will to navigate them and will need to manage precautions in our way at our own pace.”

Dr. Levine says the Department of Health will continue to protect those at higher risk and stay up to date on their vaccines. He adds they’re also determined to protect Vermont’s youth, citing a CDC study on the pandemic’s impact on children’s mental health.

“Girls aged 12 to 17 had more emergency department visits for some mental health conditions, including eating and tic disorders, depression and anxiety,” said Dr. Levine.

Chelsea Martin, a VSAC Outreach Coordinator regularly provides support to this age group in Central Vermont. “I also noticed a lot of my students are working to support themselves and their families, and unfortunately that is leading them to not put other resources into academics.”

Martin suggests making it easier for schools to implement more mental health resources on-site for students.

Meantime, Dr. Levine says Vermont is not too far away from the pandemic evolving into an endemic, but cautions against thinking it’s the ‘end’, since new variants may emerge. Already, the version of omicron known as BA-2 has been detected in Vermont, but Dr. Levine is not seeing it spread in a major way. He adds that he thinks it’s fair to expect day-to-day life to be less disruptive by March.