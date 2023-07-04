Patriotism is in the air as communities across the Green Mountain State celebrated the red, white, and blue on America’s 247th birthday this July Fourth.

The Colchester parade started at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and was highlighted by golf carts, Shriners, and bands.

“My favorite part of the 4th of July is watching the parade with my kids and just hanging out with friends and family. It’s the best part of it,” said Colchester resident Sam Kehaya.

Governor Phil Scott made an appearance driving down Blakely Road in his red jeep at the parade.

There was a common theme when kids enjoying the parade were asked what their favorite part of the Fourth of July is, and fireworks and candy were the main contenders.

The Milton parade showcased tractors, three-wheelers, vintage cars, and more.

“We’re here for the sugar mostly, but obviously for the fireworks. We really get hyped up for that,” said Rose Soons.

“Well, it means a lot. Freedom for our country. That’s why we’re still here and hopefully, we’ll be here for many, many more years,” said Rene Cusson.

Plenty of other communities had parades of their own across the region including Plattsburgh, Brattleboro, and South Hero.

Many people are enjoying the beautiful weather, and all of the festivities, and being surrounded by friends and family.