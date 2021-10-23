Vermont City Marathon returns Sunday from pandemic break in shortened form

After not having been contested for nearly two and a half years, Vermont’s largest sporting event will return Sunday morning from a pandemic-related break.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., runners will pound the pavement of downtown Burlington for the Vermont City Marathon. It will be cut in half this year to approximately 13.1 miles in length, and everyone much show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

This is the third straight year, and the fourth time in six years, that factors outside the organizers’ control have affected the event. Besides this year’s postponement and last year’s cancellation, a 2019 thunderstorm forced an evacuation of Battery Park and delayed the start by nearly an hour. It was the first weather delay in the race’s history. Extreme heat also forced the 2016 race to end early.

Plans are in place for next spring to return the 2022 race to the full marathon distance on its traditional date, the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.