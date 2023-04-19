Commissioner Nicholas Deml of Vermont’s Department of Corrections responded to the death of an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility this past Monday, saying the death was likely due to natural causes.

Deml stated the prisoner who died, 46-year-old David Mitchell from Springfield, Vermont, had experienced an adverse medical event earlier this week and had been seeing the prison’s medical staff for breathing issues.

Deml said the prison’s population is aging in general, and many of the inmates have chronic illnesses.

“We’re dealing with a demographic shift in our prison population that folks are getting older and they’re getting sicker when they come into the facilities,” said Deml.

In just four-and-a-half months of 2023, there have already been six inmate deaths at Southern State Correctional Facility, which is the same number of deaths the prison had through all of 2022, making it a difficult year for everyone there.

Deml attributes the high number of deaths to the type of prisoners kept there, being some of the oldest and sickest in the state.

“It does have our aging population there. It houses the folks with the highest medical needs at that facility. Nearly 90-percent of our population is receiving medication. The average number of medications an individual takes in the prison system is five-and-a-half,” said Deml.

Deml said the rise in deaths could be attributed to the number of the prisoners they’ve recently taken in having pre-existing medical conditions, but not seeking treatment until being put in jail.

The inmate who died this past Monday had only been incarcerated there since November, although it is unknown if he was receiving treatment prior to imprisonment or not.

“When they come into our system, we’re glad and happy to provide that medical care, but often it’s the first line of medical treatment for those individuals,” said Deml.

In total, Deml said there have been seven deaths across Vermont state prisons so far this year, with autopsies showing two were from natural causes and one was self-inflicted.

Deml said the other four are still being investigated but are all expected to be medical-related or natural.

Regardless, Deml said they’re trying to find ways to keep the number of deaths down moving forward.

“We’re studying every death to try to see if there is some way we could have prevented it, some way to improve, and we’ll continue that continuous improvement process,” said Deml.

The Department of Corrections as a whole will start working with a new Tennessee-based medical provider this July called Wellpath.

Deml says their contract with Wellpath is designed specifically around the medical situation that they’re facing.