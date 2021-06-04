Vermont commits $30 million for companies left out of COVID-19 relief

Vermont has launched an economic recovery program for businesses that have not received prior state and federal pandemic-related funding and for others that continue to suffer pandemic-related losses.

The program is expected to deliver $30 million in federal financial relief to businesses that were ineligible for state and federal funding and to businesses that can show a continued loss of revenues, Gov. Scott said.

“As we move out of the pandemic emergency and into our long-term recovery, it’s so important that we support Vermont’s small businesses and employers, who are the backbone of our economy,” Scott said Thursday. “These grants will provide critical relief in the short term, allowing them to rebuild a stable foundation for their economic futures.”

The state will start taking applications for the Economic Recovery Bridge Program on Monday. Grants will be issued on a first come, first served basis. In the first 30 days, priority will be given to businesses that have not received or do not have a pending application for any state or federal financial assistance in 2020 or 2021, officials said.

More information is available online on the Agency of Commerce and Community Development Recovery Resource Center.