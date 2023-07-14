Essex Junction, VT – Vermont state lawmakers are uniting with their communities to join the relief efforts, and in Essex Junction a supply drive is underway as vans started being filled up with supplies on Friday morning.

“It adds to their feeling that the entire state is supporting them, loving them, caring for them and here for them,” said Senator Kesha Ram, representing Hinsdale (D-Chittenden County).

Those supplies will be driven across the state to communities in need.

Faith, 13, of Burlington volunteered at the fill a van supply drive with her mom.

“I literally would love to do anything for my community and what I have I need to give back. It’s very important for me,” said Faith.

Volunteers like Faith were greeted by happy faces in the community and generous donations.

“It’s amazing because people really want to help others. It’s very heartwarming,” said Catherine Marshall of Charlotte.

“Baby wipes, and diapers and formula,” said Marshall.

Marshall was one of those who donated.

“We wanted to do our part and thank God the opportunity was provided to us locally. Just so much gratitude and appreciation for anyone who was looking to support our community,” said Marshall.

This is the third day in a row the ‘fill up a van supply drive’ has taken place.

“Every day since the flood happened, we look at social media and the pictures,” said Senator Ram.

Items in demand include power washers, shop bags, industrial fans and dehumidifiers.

Organizers say you can make a difference by volunteering at the drives, dropping off items or volunteering to drive across supplies across the state.

The drive has made stops in Colchester and South Burlington over the last two days.

It will continue at the Lowe’s on Shelburne Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.