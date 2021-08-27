Vermont Corrections reports 7 new cases, reinstates mask mandate

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections has reinstated it mandatory mask directive for staff and inmates at all facilities.

On Thursday the department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 among staff and one inmate.

An inmate with symptoms at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport tested positive on Monday and four staff members tested positive the following day in scheduled surveillance testing, the department said late Thursday.

An employee at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland and one at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans also tested positive on Tuesday.

The Newport inmate lives in the general population unit where a staff member who tested positive worked, the department said. The facility is in full lockdown and the unit is under quarantine. The inmate, employee and three other inmates with symptoms who are awaiting test results have been moved into isolation, the department said. The prison staff and population will be tested on Friday.

The department said it also stopped outside visitation at facilities with positive cases. There are COVID-19 cases at five of the state’s six facilities.

The department provides updates on the status in the state’s correctional facilities on a COVID-19 information page its website.