Vermont COVID-19 trend favorable, but holiday surge looms

Vermont officials say the number of new cases of people infected with the coronavirus continues to drop. But they are waiting to see if holiday gatherings and travel will drive a surge in cases in the new year.

The relatively good news about the virus comes as Vermont health officials are continuing to vaccinate health care workers and those considered at the highest risk of death from COVID-19. Those are usually frail people and those living in long-term care facilities.

So far just under 10,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.