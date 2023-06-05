Enosburg Falls, VT – The 67th Vermont Dairy Festival concluded on a high note as it attracted a significant number of attendees. The event, organized by the Enosburg Falls Lions Club, offered a range of activities and entertainment for people of all ages. Live music filled the air, while children delighted in petting animals and engaging with the beloved World Cow inflatable structure.

David Stetson, an entertainment booker for the Vermont Dairy Festival, encapsulated the essence of the event, stating, “Eat dairy, drink milk.” This sentiment resonated with festival-goers, including Ari Moskowitz from Burlington, Vermont, who attended the festival with his family. Moskowitz expressed, “I’m here with my family and two beautiful sons; we just wanted to explore Vermont a bit.”

One of the highlights of the festival was the World Cow, a massive inflatable cow that captivated both children and adults alike. The Moskowitz family enthusiastically shared their experience, expressing their fondness for cows and their excitement over the gigantic inflatable structure. DJ Barry, the founder of World Cow, revealed that it took a team of 6 to 8 people approximately 8 minutes to inflate the cow, which stands 30 feet wide and 20 feet tall. Barry emphasized the significance of dairy in Vermont, stating, “Dairy is a big part of Vermont and is something that we need to have. We’re here at the Vermont Dairy Festival to promote kindness, and no matter the race or gender, we’re all spots in the same cow. Let’s be kind to each other.”

In addition to the engaging activities, the festival offered a delectable array of food options. One of the long-standing favorites included butterfly potatoes and virgin piña coladas, which have been staples at the fair for decades. Rick Lansing, the owner of the piña colada stand, shared his commitment to the festival, explaining, “I want to stay young; I’m not a chicken, but I don’t want to give it up. It gives you a chance to socialize and see people.” Sitting beside Lansing was his former 8th-grade student, Mark Snyder, who reminisced about the impact Lansing had on his life, saying, “He taught me how to type, taught me driver’s ed.”

Despite the absence of fireworks this year, festival officials attributed the decision to the doubling of prices. However, they expressed optimism about bringing fireworks back for the next year’s festival.