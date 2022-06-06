Spongy moth caterpillars, formerly known as Gypsy Moths have become increasingly abundant. One Colchester resident says she is outside four times a day trying to get rid of them, but they just keep coming.

“Honest to god, this has never ever in all my years here, ever been this bad with all of the caterpillars,” said Dale McCuin. McCuin has lived in her Colchester house for 30 years.

When asked how many she sees in a day, McCuin said, “I think I see a million. I come out and spray and blow and two minutes later they are just like this again.”

The pests attack trees, particularly Oak trees as well as houses and garage walls. McCuin says she is losing a lot of her leaves.

“The foliage is going and going, you can see from the dropping on the trampoline and deck that that is not normal.”

Vermont State Entomologist Judy Rosovsky says last year, the spongy moth caterpillars chewed through 51,000 acres of Vermont leaves.

“The trees will usually be able to refoliate they will be able to send out new leaves, in plenty of time to photosynthesize enough starches to get them through the winter but definitely a defoliation event is a stressor on a tree.”

This year, the caterpillar numbers are expected to be higher. “That is typically how the outbreaks work: the insects start going up and then they will crash, this year we will see them go away when they start to span cocoons.”

McCuin wants them gone now. “It makes me feel gross, I just don’t like being outdoors and nobody likes to be outdoors more than I do this time of year.”

McCuin suggests if you are in an area where there are a lot of spongy moths, to wear a hat so they don’t fall on your head.