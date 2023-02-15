Vermont requires wake boats to operate at least 200 feet from shore at all times. They’re powerboats specifically designed to create large wakes for activities like wakeboarding or wakesurfing. However, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is proposing new rules.

A citizens’ group petitioned the DEC last year, asking for amended rules. The agency’s response would only allow wake boats where there’s at least 50 continuous acres of water that are both 500 feet from shore and at least 20 feet deep. There are 31 Vermont lakes which meet the proposed threshold.

Some Vermonters who attended a DEC public hearing Wednesday night say the proposed standards aren’t strict enough. Others are concerned about the ability to enforce the standards even if they aren’t changed.

“I support much of your proposed rule, except the 500-foot distance from shore,” Lake Fairlee Association board member Katherine Babbott of Bedford Center said. “It should be a thousand. Allowing wake boats on Vermont’s smaller lakes is like someone smoking a cigar in a crowded room.”

“(The) DEC’s already gotten feedback from the State Police that the 200-foot rule is already unenforceable,” avid waterskier Jamie Carroll of Hinesburg said. “So, if we create a 500-foot rule, everybody in this room is going to be at their neighbor’s throat.”

The DEC will write a final draft of the proposed new rules next month. It’s expecting to hold a public hearing and a written comment period on that final draft in June.